Kansas officer dies in motorcycle crash;, pedestrian charged

Authorities say a Kansas police officer died when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle that had slowed to avoid a pedestrian walking on the highway.

The pedestrian was later arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder and pedestrian under the influence.

The Concordia Blade-Empire reports 48-year-old Concordia officer Marc Henry was killed Monday afternoon on Highway 81 in Ottawa County.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Roy Henry says several cars slowed to avoid the man walking along the highway when Henry hit one of them from behind.

Before joining the Concordia department in 2012, Henry worked for Clay Center police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He also was a member of the National Guard in the Army and the Marine Corps.

Henry will be buried Friday with full military honors.

___

Information from: Concordia (Kan.) Blade-Empire, http://www.bladeempire.com