CRIME

Babysitter left child, 6, in 120-degree car to run errands, dine at restaurant, police say

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
A babysitter left a child in a car in Alhambra, Calif. when the vehicle's interior reached 120 degrees, police said.

A California babysitter was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly left a child in a van while the vehicle’s interior temperature soared to 120 degrees, police said.

Helen Law is accused of leaving a 6-year-old boy in a sweltering locked car parked on an Alhambra street, police said in a news release. Officers found the boy crying and “sweating profusely” around 2:20 p.m. after a passerby called 911 about the boy inside the vehicle.

Helen Law was arrested for allegedly leaving a 6-year-old boy in a hot van.  (Alhambra Police Department)

Law allegedly left the boy in the car – with the windows rolled up – to run errands and eat at a nearby restaurant for nearly two hours. During that time, the temperature inside the vehicle soared up to 120 degrees.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Law was arrested and charged with felony child endangerment. She is being held on $100,000 bail.

Law is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.  

