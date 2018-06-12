Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Minnesota

Raccoon scales Minnesota office building; fire department trying to lure it down

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A raccoon sits on the ledge of an office window in the UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

A raccoon sits on the ledge of an office window in the UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018.  (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

A raccoon made its way up 23 floors of an office building in Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon, prompting fire officials to try to lure it down to safety.

The raccoon, which scaled the UBS Tower in St. Paul, has made itself comfortable on a window ledge on the 23rd floor, which MPR News, the public radio station housed in the building, reported is more than 200 feet high.

A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.  (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

Social media became abuzz at the news of the raccoon's plight, and users began posting videos and pictures of the furry animal.

MPR reporter Tim Nelson tweeted a video of the raccoon "doing a little grooming" from the 23rd floor's ledge, "now that he's a social media star."

Paige Donnelly Law, which is also located in the UBS building, posted some close up shots of the critter, which the law firm said "seems to be doing well." 

"We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there," Paige Donnelly Law wrote. "We all just have to keep our fingers crossed."

Evan Frost, also of MPR News, tweeted the raccoon got a visit from the St. Paul Fire Department, and that cat food has been placed on the roof of the building.

The critter, which was dubbed #MPRraccoon online, was first spotted on a ledge of the building a few stories high on Tuesday morning. St. Paul Animal Control believes it may have been there all night before it headed upward.

By Tuesday afternoon, the raccoon had its own Twitter account, with its first tweet saying, "I made a big mistake."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.