Neighbors describe gunman in Florida standoff as nice, weird

Neighbors in the Florida apartment complex where a felon killed four children during a daylong standoff that started with the shooting of an officer described the gunman as both nice and strange.

Nicole Gonzalez said Tuesday that 35-year-old Gary Lindsey came off as polite and friendly. But another neighbor, Miguel Lopez, says interactions with him were weird.

Authorities say the convicted felon was on probation when he shot and wounded Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia late Sunday night. Valencia was responding to a domestic violence call from Lindsey's girlfriend. He is recovering after surgery and is expected to live.

Authorities say two of the children Lindsey killed Monday are believed to be his, and the other two are believed to be his girlfriend's.