Man arrested after beer pong game leads to shooting, police say

A South Carolina man was arrested after a game of beer pong led to a shooting early Saturday morning, police said.

Summerville police said the incident began after Timothy Gainey, 23, of Moncks Corner, dared a woman to kiss him and expose her breasts during a beer pong game.

It’s unclear if the unidentified woman went through the dare, however, Live 5 News reported an unidentified 21-year-old man was seen consoling the woman when Gainey confronted him.

BAPTIST CHURCH’S ‘CATHOLIC’ JESUS STATUE TO FIND NEW HOME

The argument between Gainey and the man appeared to head outside the South Carolina home when Gainey reportedly pounded on his car window, the police report said. The man tried to drive off, but a car attempted to block his exit.

Shots were fired and a vehicle chase ensued, police said.

The unidentified man reportedly returned fire at the car chasing him before driving into the ditch. He reportedly fled the vehicle and he told police somebody took his wallet and phone from his car.

Gainey was identified as one of the people in the other car that opened fire. He was charged with attempted murder, CBS 17 reported. Nobody was injured in the incident.