The Latest: Texas governor says the faithful being silenced

The Latest on the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tells the Southern Baptist Convention that America faces a crisis as some people try to "silence the faithful and remove God from the public square."

Abbott spoke Tuesday in Dallas as part of the two-day annual meeting of the SBC, which is the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. with more than 47,000 churches.

A small group of protesters gathered outside the convention, with some holding signs that read "End abuse now #metoo" and "Jesus never shamed women."

The placards highlight the anxious mood of the denomination's all-male leadership as it grapples with the fallout of multiple sexual misconduct cases.

Leaders will discuss a draft resolution co-signed by dozens of SBC leaders to repudiate any rhetoric or behavior that dishonors women.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at the meeting Wednesday.

___

11:45 p.m.

The Southern Baptist Convention opens its annual national meeting Tuesday in an anxious mood as the denomination's all-male leadership grapples with the fallout of multiple sexual misconduct cases.

One order of business is a draft resolution calling on the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. to repudiate any rhetoric or behavior that dishonors women. The resolution denounces those who commit or cover up such actions. It also urges congregations and ministers to abide by all laws mandating the reporting of sexual abuse and assault.

Not on the agenda in Dallas is any reconsideration of the SBC's doctrine of "complementarianism." It espouses male leadership in the home and the church and says a wife "is to submit herself graciously to the servant leadership of her husband."