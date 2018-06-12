Final defendant sentenced for Oregon refuge takeover

An Arizona man has become the final person sentenced for participating in the armed takeover of a wildlife refuge in southeastern Oregon.

Blaine Cooper of Humboldt was sentenced Tuesday to time already served in prison. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy nearly two years ago.

He was one of 26 people initially charged with conspiring to prevent federal employees from doing their jobs at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The group seized the bird sanctuary Jan. 2, 2016, and held it for 41 days in a protest against the imprisonment of two ranchers.

Fourteen defendants ultimately pleaded guilty to either conspiracy or trespassing, and another four were convicted by a jury. Sentences ranged from probation to three years in prison.

Seven defendants, including occupation leaders Ammon and Ryan Bundy, were acquitted in a trial ending in October 2016. Charges were dropped against another defendant.