Colorado wildfires spread to ski resort towns, prompting more evacuations

Wildfires in Colorado spread on Tuesday, triggering new evacuation orders and threatening a popular area known for its ski resorts.

Colorado’s largest fire forced the evacuation of more than 1,300 homes on Tuesday after spreading dangerously close to the resort town of Silverthorne and two densely populated housing developments, just 60 miles west of Denver.

U.S. Forest Service spokesman Adam Bianchi said the latest fire came within 200 yards of a subdivision that includes condos, apartments and pricey homes.

The fires on Tuesday were only 8 miles away from the closest ski resort.

More than 50 firefighters were sent to battle the flames.

The fires originally began on June 1 in the San Juan National Forest and have continued to grow amid dry and hot weather. A severe drought also has hit the Four Corners area where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado meet.

In all, more than 2,000 homes have been evacuated.

Across the region, the dry winter has led to a dangerous fire season as firefighters battle blazes in Utah, Wyoming, Washington and California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.