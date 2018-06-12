Border patrol agent shot, wounded in southern Arizona

A border patrol agent was shot and wounded Tuesday near the U.S.-Mexico border in southern Arizona, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

The shooting happened south of the community of Arivaca, Arizona at around 4:30 p.m. Arivaca is several miles north of the border.

The agent, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with a non life-threatening injury. Sources told Fox news the agent was “going to be fine.”

Federal officials would not elaborate on where or how the agent was shot and said several people, referred to as “subjects,” were taken into custody.

The FBI and the Office of Professional Responsibility of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating

Arivaca is southwest of Tucson and about 10 miles from the border

