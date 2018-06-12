Accomplice sentenced in kidnapping, slayings of 2 brothers

An accomplice in the 2015 kidnapping and slayings of two teenage brothers in northwestern Indiana has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 24-year-old Kiontay Cason apologized in court as he learned his punishment Monday.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Arreon Lackey and 16-year-old Antonio Lackey of Gary were kidnapped from a Merrillville hotel in a plot to retrieve a gun. Their bodies were found two weeks later in Hobart.

Cason testified as a state witness at the trials of Jeri Woods and David Johnson IV, the wife and husband convicted in the killings. Cason said he and Woods marched the brothers at gunpoint into a wooded area before Woods shot each of them in the head.

Four other defendants have pleaded guilty to kidnapping.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com