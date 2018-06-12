15-year-old charged in shooting of lifeguard at public pool

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting of a teenage lifeguard at a public pool in Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County police say the boy is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and weapons offenses stemming from Saturday's shooting in Clairton that left the 17-year-old victim hospitalized.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed. The lifeguard, who was shot in the chest, is expected to survive.

Bail was set at $100,000 for the teenage suspect. It wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

The shooting has spurred new rules at the pool, which will reopen Thursday. Cameras are being installed in several areas, police officers will be stationed at the front doors and all bags will be checked.