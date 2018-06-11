Tennessee grandma drove with children locked in pet kennels in trunk, police say

A Tennessee grandmother was caught allegedly transporting her grandchildren in dog kennels in the trunk of her car is now in the dog house.

Leimome Cheeks, 62, was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly admitted to putting her grandchildren inside the pet kennels because “there was no room” in the Ford Explorer, Commercial Appeal reported citing a police affidavit.

She was reportedly charged with two counts of child endangerment.

A video taken by a passerby appears to show a young girl hopping out of a kennel from the trunk of the vehicle after a woman opens the metal cage door.

Temperatures in the vehicle reached upwards of 95 degrees and there was no air conditioning in the back of the Ford as the children rode from Whitehaven, Tenn. to Collierville, Tenn.—which is about a 25 mile drive, according to the affidavit.

She allegedly told police that she would check on the children periodically and “later removed them from the kennel and put them in the rear seats of her vehicle,” the affidavit read.

The 62-year-old was being held Sunday at Shelby County Jail. She is set to appear in court on Monday, the station reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.