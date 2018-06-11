Stray bullet wounds boy riding in truck on Florida highway

Authorities say a child has been grazed by a stray bullet while riding in a pickup truck on a Florida highway.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets the boy was grazed Sunday while riding with family members on Interstate 95. A helicopter took him to an Orlando hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening.

Authorities say the driver noticed the backseat window was "blown out," saw the boy's injury and pulled over at the next exit. Three other children in the vehicle weren't hurt.

Sheriff's office spokesman Tod Goodyear tells the Orlando Sentinel that investigators believe the gunshot was fired from a nearby private property in Rockledge where a group of people were doing target practice. Goodyear says investigators are determining if anyone should be charged.