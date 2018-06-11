Paper: Suspect viewed porn after random Tampa killings

Newly released public records in the case of a man accused of terrorizing a Tampa neighborhood by randomly shooting four people show he visited porn sites on his iPhone after each slaying.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Howell Donaldson's cell phone data shows a "significant amount of Internet activity" within close proximity to the deaths of four people in the fall of 2017.

That detail emerges from more than 1,500 pages of investigative reports and audio recordings released by prosecutors in response to the paper's public records request.

The records describe Donaldson as having behavioral changes that troubled his on-again, off-again girlfriend, even as his parents stood by him.