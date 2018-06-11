FOX NEWS FIRST: New details about Tuesday’s Trump-Kim summit; Trump-Trudeau feud escalates; De Niro fires F-bombs

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Monday, June 11, 2018

New details about President Trump’s highly-anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are revealed as officials make final preparations for the Tuesday's historic meeting

TUNE IN: Stay with FOX News for live team coverage and analysis of Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un all night Monday, starting with "Hannity" in Singapore at 9 p.m. ET as the meeting kicks off

Trump slammed Canada and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over trade in new series of tweets, escalating a G7 war of words with NATO allies

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes sets a Tuesday deadline for the Justice Department to hand over documents on the FBI's alleged informant investigating ties between Russia and the Trump's 2016 presidential campaign

Robert De Niro launches expletive-laced tirade at Trump at the Tony Awards as "The Band's Visit" wins 10 trophies, including best musical, and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” takes best play honors

THE LEAD STORY – TRUMP AND KIM, ONE-ON-ONE, PRIVATELY: President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un are planning to meet one-on-one during Tuesday’s historic summit in Singapore … A U.S. official, who was not authorized to speak but was familiar with the summit plans, told Fox News Trump is set to meet with Kim at the beginning of the summit. They will be joined only by translators and will spend a couple of hours before admitting their close advisers to the meeting. Both leaders will be joined later by their closes aides. Trump will be joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader who was launched a diplomatic offense at the Winter Olympics in South Korea earlier this year, will also be present in Singapore.

President Trump expressed optimism about his meeting with Kim as he met with Singapore's prime minister Monday amid last-minute preparations for Tuesday's historic summit ... During his working lunch with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Trump said he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea. He also told Lee the decision to hold the summit in the island city-state of Singapore was "made very consciously" and offered thanks. Trump's meeting and working lunch with Lee Hsien Loong took place one day before he and Kim come face-to-face in the island city-state. The two leaders are set to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Singapore time (9 p.m. Monday ET). Kim Jong Un held his own meeting with Lee earlier Sunday after landing in the island city-state hours ahead of Trump, who arrived fresh from a contentious G7 summit.

'FOOL TRADE': President Trump took more parting shots at Canada and its prime minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. allies over trade policy as he made final preparations for his summit in Singapore ... "Fair trade is now to be called fool trade if it is not reciprocal," Trump tweeted. He continued, "Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on Trade anymore. We must put the American worker first!"

Trump's tweets came after he left early from a divisive G7 meeting in Canada. After leaving the summit Saturday, Trump announced that the U.S. was pulling back its endorsement of the G7 communique in part because of what he called "false statements" at a news conference by Trudeau.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called President Trump's refusal to endorse the G7 communique "sobering and a bit depressing." Merkel said the European Union was preparing to implement counter-measures against U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

'OBFUSCATE AND DELAY': House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has given the Justice Department until Tuesday to provide access to documents concerning the FBI's alleged informant looking into any Russian ties to President Trump's 2016 campaign ... In a letter sent Friday to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Nunes said the records should be provided to all committee members "and designated staff" rather than just the so-called "Gang of Eight" -- which refers to Republican and Democratic leaders in both houses of Congress as well as top lawmakers from the intelligence panels. "DOJ continues to obfuscate and delay its production using an array of tactics, such as incorrectly categorizing the requested documents as Gang-of-Eight-level material in order to limit access," wrote Nunes, referring to an April 30 subpoena for the documents. "Such conduct by DOJ is unacceptable because the Gang-of-Eight is a legal fiction that has no basis outside of the confines of Presidential approval and reporting of covert actions." Nunes' letter was in response to an offer by the Justice Department and the FBI to brief the "Gang of Eight" in an effort to blunt criticism from the House conservatives who repeatedly have pressed for documents and questioned the department's conduct in the Russia investigation.

DE NIRO THE RAGING BULL: Never-Trumper Robert De Niro launched a profanity-laced tirade at President Trump during Sunday’s politically-charged Tony Awards, earning a standing ovation ... “I'm gonna say one thing: f--- Trump!" he stated, as he clenched his two fists in the air, leaving panic-stricken broadcast censors trying bleep out the remarks. "It's no longer down with Trump, it's f--- Trump!" The U.S. viewers at home heard dead silence, though in other regions the f-bombs reportedly weren’t censored. The expletives sparked a roaring reaction from the audience, with many of the celebrities standing up.

De Niro's outburst arguably upstaged the big winners at the Tony Awards. The American, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" outmuscled the acclaimed and sprawling British import "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" for the most Tony Awards, capturing 10 statuettes, including best musical. "Potter" captured six Tonys, including best play, book, lighting, sound design, orchestrations and director for John Tiffany.

__________________________________________________________

Consider yourself an Influencer? Become a trusted adviser in our FOX News community and help guide our brand’s future. Click here to find out how.

Members of FOX News Influencers:

Have the opportunity to be heard

Be part of a special network of peers

Get to influence new ideas and initiatives

Receive updates on what we’ve learned and how your input has made impact

Fill out our qualification survey and join us. Thank you for your continued support in our company’s growth.

__________________________________________________________

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS WEEKEND

ROOTING FOR TRUMP - AND AMERICA'S - FAILURE: "Donald Trump is bringing America back in front of our eyes, and it's time for the un-American haters to get on board." – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her "Opening Statement" monologue on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," arguing that liberal media hate President Trump so much that his success doesn't matter, even if it benefits them. WATCH

RAGE OF THE MACHINE: "We have a raging narcissist in the office." – Nancy Colier, Democratic strategist and psychotherapist, on "FOX & Friends Weekend," saying that comedian Bill Maher was trying to point out that the country's democracy is at stake when he said on his show Friday that he's hoping for a recession in order to "get rid" of President Trump. WATCH

TRENDING

The troubling signs leading up to Anthony Bourdain's suicide.

Air Force officer, missing for 35 years, found in California.

Was a Belmont Stakes 'fix' in? - Did alliance ensure a Justify victory?

THE SWAMP

Kenneth Starr says he doesn't need to apologize to Monica Lewinsky.

Trump faces toughest test yet in summit with Kim.

Pence reassures family of Otto Warmbier ahead of North Korea summit.

ACROSS THE NATION

U.S. Air Force fighter jet crashes off Okinawa; pilot ejects.

Pilot who landed plane after co-pilot was 'sucked halfway' out cockpit window awarded $777G.

Valedictorian's graduation speech cut off after she brought up sexual assaults on campus.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

The Summit, the Fed and the rest of the week ahead.

Apple to ship 20 percent fewer new iPhones than expected this year: report.

NFL shouldn’t be about kneeling, LaVar Ball says.

Kia recalls sedans, minivans for air bag flaw.

FOX NEWS OPINION

Michael Goodwin: New York Times reporter broke the biggest rule in journalism.

Liz Peek: Negative Nancy Pelosi bummed out by booming Trump economy.

Pastor Rick McDaniel: My plea to anyone contemplating suicide: Please don't give up -- God has a plan for you.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Anthony Bourdain was ‘doing really well’ before death, championed women, ‘Top Chef’ host Padma Lakshmi says.

'Ocean's 8' opens with franchise-best $41.5M to top weekend.

'Celebrity Family Feud' put the Kardashians and Wests against each other and things got heated.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

'Verbally abusive' Jet2 passenger banned for life from airline.

Sculpted head of mystery biblical king found in Israel.

Bear is 'friendly visitor' outside Minnesota sheriff's office.

STAY TUNED

On FOX News:

FOX & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: The latest update on Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un; IHOP reveals why it is changing its name to IHOB; Charles Payne talks the world economy's most important week of the year; Justify owner Sol Kumin is here after Triple Crown victory; Special guests also include: Sebastian Gorka and Tammy Bruce.

The Singapore Summit - Stay with FOX News' live team coverage. Bret Baier will be live in Singapore with Special Report at 6 p.m. ET; The Story with Martha MacCallum at 7 p.m. ET; Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. ET; Hannity live from Singapore at 9 p.m. ET; The Ingraham Angle at 10 p.m. ET and Fox News @ Night at 11 p.m. ET.

On FOX Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Guests include: Christian Whiton, former North Korean human rights deputy special envoy; Rick Figueroa, member of Trump's Hispanic Advisory Board; Chris Swecker, former assistant FBI director; Stephen Harper, former prime minister of Canada; Tom Halverson, CoBank CEO; Mercedes Schlapp, White House senior adviser for strategic communications; Dr. Barry Goodfield, founding director of the Goodfield Institute; Stephen Schork, publisher of the Schork Report; Sen. Bill Cassidy.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Sean Spicer, former Trump White House press secretary; Bill Studebaker, president and CIO of Robo Global; Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Robert Charles, former assistant secretary of state to Colin Powell; Alexander Vershbow, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea.

Countdown to the Closing Bell, 3 p.m. ET: Larry Korb, former assistant secretary of defense.

The Evening Edit, 5 p.m. ET: Marc Lotter, former special assistant to President Trump.

Making Money with Charles Payne, 6 p.m. ET: Stephen Yates, former national security adviser to Dick Cheney.

Lou Dobbs Tonight, Special 2- Hour Edition - 7 to 9 p.m. ET: Guests include: Rep. Ron DeSantis; Gordon Chang, author of "The Coming Collapse of China"; Sen. James Inhofe; Rep. Ted Yoho; Paul Bracken, professor of political science and business at Yale; Doug Wead, presidential historian.

On FOX News Radio:

The FOX News Rundown podcast: President Trump prepares to meet with Kim Jong Un at the Singapore summit. FOX News' Eric Shawn speaks with Walter Hatch, associate professor of government at Colby College, who discusses North Korea's human rights record, the history of U.S.-North Korea relations and his expectations of the summit. Plus, commentary by Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association.

Want the FOX News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: The Trump-Kim summit in Singapore will be the focus with special guests Michael Waltz, Michael Goodwin, Joe Lieberman, Amb. Alexander Vershbow, Rep. Steve Scalise.

#OnThisDay

2001: Timothy McVeigh, 33, is executed by injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.

1993: The Steven Spielberg science fiction film "Jurassic Park" opens in wide release two days after its world premiere in Washington, D.C.

1919: Sir Barton wins the Belmont Stakes, becoming horse racing's first Triple Crown winner.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your Monday! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.