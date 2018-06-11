Flags stolen from display honoring veterans, war heroes from Massachusetts town

An American flag display paying tribute to Massachusetts veterans and fallen service members has been “dishonored” – and now the group behind it wants the thief to come forward.

The Mansfield Field of Honor Committee, which put up 350 flags this month in the town located about 30 miles south of Boston – which each dedicated to “someone's hero”, according to a member -- said it noticed Sunday morning that five were missing.

"It’s pretty low," member Ray Delliacono told Fox 25 Boston. "This is a Field of Honor [for] the military, veterans, first responders. All these flags mean something to somebody, so whoever stole those, if they needed them that bad, we would have given them a flag. But, to take a flag and leave the field hollow is embarrassing.”

The station reported that five flags were cut off from poles, including a firefighters flag, a POW/MIA flag and a Navy banner.

"It's just in honor of people that we love," said member Tina Silverio, adding that the display has been “dishonored.

"Everyone here, every flag has a name on it. Every name is someone who has a story that's not forgotten. They're loved,” she said.

The group said it moved flags around to fill in the holes of the ones that were taken. Police are currently investigating.

