Two teens, mother, grandmother killed in Wisconsin plane crash
A small plane has crashed in southern Wisconsin, killing four people — a 17-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and their mother and grandmother.
The Green County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after noon on Sunday about a mile north of the Monroe Municipal Airport.
Sheriff Mark Rohloff says the single-engine Cessna 182T went down in a grassy meadow. Rohloff says the plane was within sight of the airport’s runway when it crashed. He says the pilot and three passengers died at the scene. They were related — flying to Monroe for a family event.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Rohloff says the plane was scheduled to arrive in Monroe after taking off from the Kenosha Regional Airport in the morning.