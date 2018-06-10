Second suspect in custody after ATF agents ambushed in Indiana

A man who triggered a two-day manhunt after the shooting of an undercover federal agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Indiana was arrested Saturday, officials said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Indiana said Bernard Graham, 25, turned himself in to federal authorities around 12:15 p.m.

Graham and 19-year-old Blake King of Chicago were each charged Friday with federal charges of assaulting a federal agent and using a firearm in a crime of violence, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said that the pair and a third suspect, Raymon Truitt II, ambushed federal agents on Thursday during an illegal weapons investigation in Gary, Ind., located just southeast of Chicago.

An undercover ATF agent was shot in the chest and arm before the wounded agent’s partner then shot Truitt, according to Chicago Sun-Times. Truitt died at the scene.

“Gun violence doesn’t stop at the state line and neither do government investigations," U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said in a statement. "We will continue to coordinate with law enforcement and prosecutors in this jurisdiction and others including Northern Illinois to defeat these criminals. We will never tolerate gun violence and never stop doing all we can to defeat it.”

The shooting on Thursday was the second time in just over a month that an ATF agent was shot in the Chicago area. In May, an undercover ATF agent was shot in the face in Chicago during a joint operation with the city's police force.

The agent in that shooting was part of a joint task force with the ATF, Chicago Police Department and Illinois State Police investigating the flow of illegal firearms into the Windy City.

The ATF's national office in Washington, D.C., sent 20 agents to Chicago last year to help local authorities combat the city's gun violence epidemic. The agents joined dozens of law enforcement officials already in the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.