Lawyer in pasta assault must pay woman $103G, jury says

A woman who was struck by a bowl of pasta during an argument involving a man at a Connecticut restaurant was awarded more than $100,000 by a jury last month.

The jury in Waterbury, Conn., ruled on May 31 in favor of Constance Koulmey, who was the unintended target of the pasta thrown by James Sweeney, an attorney, back in March 2015, according to The Connecticut Law Tribune.

Koulmey, of Woodbury, said in her lawsuit that Sweeney, of Spring Lake, N.J., tossed the bowl of pasta "with fra diavolo sauce" when he was having an argument with another man at Roma's Ristorante in Oakville.

Koulmey said she was walking toward the exit, "when suddenly and without warning, the pasta with hot and spicy fra diavolo sauce" was thrown at the man and "struck her about the head and face, causing the spicy sauce to drip down her head onto her face and in her eyes and further causing her to fall striking her head."

The Connecticut resident said she received a head injury with resulting concussion and suffered from eye pain, headaches, and "daily severe back pain with radiating pain," among other injuries, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by the Law Tribune.

MAN ASKED TO LEAVE RESTAURANT BECAUSE OF ‘LARGE’ CROSS NECKLACE, HE CLAIMS

"From all of said injuries, the plaintiff, Constance Koulmey, has suffered and will continue to suffer great pain and mental anguish," the suit read. "Said injuries includes the bones, glands, blood vessels, ligaments, soft tissues, tendons, cartilage, and nerves of the injured parts. All or some of said injuries or effects therefrom are, or likely to be, permanent in nature."

Sweeney admitted to throwing the pasta, but denied causing any injuries. Criminal charges against the New Jersey residents were dismissed, and his lawyer declined comment when contacted by the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.