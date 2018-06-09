Stolen SUV driven by 15-year-old crashes, killing 3 teens, police say

Three teenagers were ejected and killed from a stolen SUV on Friday when an underage driver lost control of the speeding vehicle on a New York highway and it rolled over several times, authorities said.

Nine teenagers and an infant were packed inside the Chevy Trailblazer as it erratically sped and swerved in and out of traffic on Long Island’s Meadowbrook Parkway just before noon, New York State Police said at a news conference.

The driver was a 15-year-old girl from Uniondale, a Nassau County suburb about 30 miles from Manhattan, FOX 5 New York reported.

The girl, five other teens between ages 13 and 18, and the 8-month-old infant survived with non-life threatening injuries.

“The vehicle did lose control, overturned several times and came to final rest on the west shoulder into the marsh,” said Maj. David Candelaria.

Investigators flew helicopters over the wreckage in search of bodies, the station said.

Two of the teens were found dead at the scene, while the third died at a hospital, the New York Post reported.

The Chevy Trailblazer, reported stolen Thursday from the nearby town of Roosevelt, did not have enough seatbelts to safely fit all of the passengers, FOX 5 reported.

Police were investigating to determine the how fast the vehicle was going.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.