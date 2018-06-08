Urstadt Biddle: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its fiscal second quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $17 million, or 45 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $9.6 million, or 25 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $37 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.7 million.

The company's shares have increased 0.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $21.85, a rise of 15 percent in the last 12 months.

