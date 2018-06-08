Two teens held in shooting death of 12-year-old Georgia girl

Two teenage boys, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl, police in Clayton County, Ga., said Thursday.

The girl’s mother identified the victim as Sakhya Monea Bentley, who was going to enter the seventh grade later this year, Atlanta’s Fox 5 reported.

"She was definitely one of a kind. ... My daughter will never graduate high school,” the mother, Nyeisha Brown, said outside her home Thursday, the station reported.

Brown said her daughter had several friends over to the house Wednesday night, while Brown wasn’t home, but the mother later returned and asked some of them to leave. The gunfire erupted when the friends returned, the mother told Fox 5.

Emergency responders found the girl unresponsive when they arrived at the home. They tried to revive her, but were unsuccessful. She died at a hospital, Fox 5 reported.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental, the station reported, but they were looking to determine who owned the gun.

The teen suspects are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and possession of a weapon by a minor, the station reported.

The girl’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for a funeral.