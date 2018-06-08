Truck plows into Utah Starbucks patio, killing 1, hurting 3

A pickup truck plowed into a Starbucks patio Friday in a suburban Salt Lake City shopping center, killing a woman and critically injuring three others, authorities said.

Investigators believe a medical issue — possibly a seizure — caused the male driver to veer off a nearby road, over a curb and into the patio in Millcreek, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said. They do not think it was an intentional act.

A group of three people sitting on the patio were struck by the truck that also smashed through a pillar and rolled over. The patio was about 100 feet from the road, Gray said.

Joslyn Nicole Spillsbury, 48, of Salt Lake City was killed, Gray said. The driver and two of the people from the patio were in critical condition.

The driver's two small children who were inside the truck and sustained minor injuries.

Gray said the ongoing investigation will determine if the driver faces charges.

She declined to give his name but said he is a 34-year-old man from the mountain town of Oakley.

.