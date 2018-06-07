Professor banned from restaurant for profanity-laced rant against white children, university investigating

A white professor at Rutgers University is being investigated by the school for a Facebook post captured by The Daily Caller that railed against white children eating in a Harlem restaurant while he was there.

“OK, officially, I now hate white people,” history professor James Livingston wrote in the post removed by Facebook for violating community standards. “I am a white people, for God’s sake, but can we keep them—us—us out of my neighborhood?”

Livingston complained about going to Harlem Shake, a restaurant known for its burgers and shakes, saying it was “overrun with little Caucasian a—holes who know their parents will approve of anything they do.”

He concluded: “I hereby resign from my race. F--- these people. Yeah, I know, it’s about access to my dinner. F--- you, too.”

The public university professor acknowledged to Fox News that he wrote the post and stands by it, but declined to comment further.

In a follow-up post on Facebook, Livingston questioned why Facebook removed his original post and doubled down on his stance.

“I just don't want little Caucasians overrunning my life, as they did last night,” he wrote. “Please God, remand them to the suburbs, where they and their parents can colonize every restaurant, all the while pretending that the idiotic indulgence of their privilege signifies cosmopolitan--you know, as in sophisticated ‘European’--commitments.”

University spokesperson Dory Devlin told Fox News in a statement that Livingston has been referred to Rutgers-New Brunswick campus officials, where he teaches, and is being investigated for violating university policy that prohibits discrimination and harassment.

“There is no place for racial intolerance at Rutgers,” Devlin wrote.

Meanwhile, the owners of the burger joint, Jelena Pasic and Dardra Coaxum, banned him from their establishment.

“We ask that our name is removed from your rant because we do not want to have anything to do with you,” the Harlem Shake partners wrote in a statement to The Blaze. “And, yeah, we ask that you get your burgers somewhere else. We do not tolerate ‘racism’ either. We thrive on equality and fairness and have full intentions to keep it that way!”

Harlem Shake posted on its Instagram: “We proudly have diverse ownership, staff and most importantly, customers!”