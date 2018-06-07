Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Massacre

New hotel surveillance footage details chaos of deadly Las Vegas massacre

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Authorities make victims' calls and hotel camera footage public as the investigation continues into the motive behind the deadly massacre; Jonathan Hunt reports from Los Angeles. Video

Harrowing scenes of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history were released Wednesday as videos from the roof of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Hotel captured the chaos that ensued during and after the gunfire.

Las Vegas released the surveillance footage from the Oct. 1 massacre. The video cameras had already been pointed toward the Route 91 Harvest Festival when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.

The cameras recorded the packed crowd as Jason Aldean was performing on stage and then the immediate hysteria of people running for the exits while others were being struck by bullets.

The video then shows some concertgoers attempting to lead others out through the exits. Others are ducking from shots while trying to escape.

The footage appears to detail the trouble concertgoers had leaving the area and the tough time police had responding and trying to help people get out as bullets rained down.

Police have released key documents over the last few months detailing police response to the shooting and the movements of Paddock before his atrocity.

