MS-13 gang hit with new murder charges on Long Island

Federal authorities have announced new charges against two dozen alleged members of the MS-13 street gang in three killings of rival gang members and other violence.

The charges filed Thursday on Long Island raise the total number of murder charges in the case to 15.

Court papers say MS-13 members killed one of the victims in 2016 by attacking him with tree limbs and a machete. The papers say that after that, they buried him in a wooded area.

The revised indictment is part of an ongoing crackdown on the gang that has roots in El Salvador. President Donald Trump has frequently mentioned MS-13 as a reason to have stricter immigration policies.

The gang has been blamed for a vicious killing spree across a wide swath of Long Island.