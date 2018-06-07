Man reportedly admits he intentionally contracted HIV to infect others

An Arkansas man admitted in court that he intentionally contracted HIV so he could spread the virus to others, according to reports.

Stephen Koch, 25, pleaded guilty on Monday to attempting to expose another person to HIV, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. He also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and eight counts of child pornography.

Arkansas police originally arrested Koch on drug charges, but a confidential informant then told authorities that he was viewing child porn, according to the Gazette.

During a search of his computer, prosecutors discovered Koch had recently contracted HIV and was actively plotting to infect others with the virus.

Prosecutors told Circuit Judge Robin Green that Koch had plans to go on a double date, where he would lie about his HIV status.

In court, Koch admitted to his crimes and said his actions were “self-destructive,” according to the Gazette.

When the judge asked if he intended to hurt other people, Koch responded, “Yes.”

Koch was sentenced to 50 years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.