The Latest: Trooper: Solider who took vehicle was confused

The Latest on an Army National Guard officer facing charges after driving an armored personnel carrier off a base (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Court documents say a Virginia Army National Guard officer accused of driving an armored personnel carrier off a base while under the influence of drugs was glassy-eyed and disoriented when he was taken into custody.

A criminal complaint from the arresting state trooper says 1st Lt. Joshua Yabut exhibited slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet when he exited the vehicle in downtown Richmond late Tuesday night after a pursuit. It says he had no idea where he was at the time.

The complaint says Yabut had glassy eyes and dilated pupils, which the trooper wrote were indicative of opioid use.

Yabut, who spoke to The Associated Press from a psychiatric hospital, has denied that he was under the influence of drugs.

He has also said he was ordered by a superior to take the vehicle from Fort Pickett, which a Guard spokesman disputes.

___

11:45 a.m.

A spokesman for the Virginia National Guard is refuting an officer's claim that he had been ordered by his brigade commander to drive an armored personnel carrier off base.

1st Lt. Joshua Yabut told The Associated Press he was following commands to take the vehicle as part of a training exercise to gauge the police response.

Yabut was arrested in downtown Richmond late Tuesday night after a lengthy police chase and is being held against his will in a psychiatric hospital.

Guard spokesman A. A. "Cotton" Puryear says Yabut's claim is not true. He says the officer was not authorized to drive the carrier off Fort Pickett "to any location for any reason" and there was no exercise to gauge police response.