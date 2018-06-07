Las Vegas hotel murder suspect arrested, police say

Police in Nevada said they have identified and arrested a suspect believed to be connected to the fatal stabbings of two Vietnamese tourists who were found dead in a Las Vegas hotel last week.

Julius Trotter, 31, was identified late Wednesday and was located and taken into custody Thursday morning around Los Angeles following a car chase, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The slain individuals were found Friday at the Circus Circus hotel and casino on the Las Vegas strip. LVMPD said officers were called to the scene and found a man and a woman dead inside a hotel room “from apparent stab wounds.”

Police Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters following the incident that both victims were stabbed multiple times.

The deceased were in the city with a tour group that had arrived a day prior and were set to visit the Grand Canyon on Friday.

After not showing up for a tour and then being unreachable throughout the day, a person in the tour group requested a welfare check, police said. “When security officers entered the room they discovered the victims deceased and contacted police,” police said.

The LVMPD previously tweeted surveillance images of a suspect they were looking for, describing the individual as “a light skinned black male adult, 25-30 years of age” with a “tattoo just below neckline.”

Circus Circus is located near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. MGM Resorts International, the hotel’s owner, previously said in a statement that they are cooperating with the investigation.

Fox News’ Andrew Craft and The Associated Press contributed to this report.