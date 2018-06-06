Severe storms and heat across the Central U.S., Tropical Storm Aletta forms in the Pacific

Good morning everyone!

Severe storms will develop across the Plains into the Midwest today.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

The extreme heat continues to bake the central U.S. with widespread temps in the 90s and with the humidity, it will feel much hotter.

The first storm of the Eastern Pacific tropical season is here. Tropical storm Aletta is well offshore from Mexico expected to strengthen to a hurricane, but will not affect land.