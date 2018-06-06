Parkland high school monitor who saw Nikolas Cruz before shooting is barred from grounds

Two campus monitors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been barred from school property after it was reported one of them warned school staff members that Nikolas Cruz was acting suspicious as he entered the campus on Feb. 14.

Andrew Medina and David Taylor, both sports coaches and unarmed campus monitors, "have received administrative reassignments ... until further notice," a Broward County Public Schools spokesperson told the Sun-Sentinel on Wednesday.

UNARMED PARKLAND CAMPUS MONITOR ALERTED STAFF AS NIKOLAS CRUZ STORMED CAMPUS, DOCUMENTS REVEAL

Medina told Coral Springs police in the aftermath of the massacre that unfolded on the Florida high school campus on Valentine's Day that he saw Cruz exit an Uber and enter the campus carrying a black bag.

The unarmed campus monitor reportedly said that when he saw the mass shooting suspect seemingly "beelining" for the 1200 building — the location where the shooting, which killed 17 people, unfolded — he warned other campus security guards.

Taylor, who Medina said was another unarmed security monitor he contacted regarding his suspicions about Cruz, hid in a janitor's closet when he heard the gunfire go off, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the shooting, told the newspaper he went to Stoneman Douglas after seeing Medina's comments in recent news reports to demand his firing.

"I went up there and took care of it. He's not going to work there anymore," Pollack said, adding that Medina didn't call a "Code Red" — which would've signaled a threat inside the school — when he saw Cruz.

Medina reportedly told police his training taught him only to call a "Code Red" if he saw someone with a gun or saw the shooting himself, and therefore didn't issue the security warning.