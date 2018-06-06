Man accidentally shot by FBI agent's weapon said he believed it was an 'idiot' with 'a firecracker'

The man in Colorado who was hit with a stray bullet fired inadvertently from an off-duty FBI agent’s weapon has recalled the moment he realized he’d been shot at a nightclub over the weekend.

Thomas Reddington, 24, remembered hearing “a loud bang” and thinking a firecracker had gone off, he said during an interview with ABC. That is, however, he said until he realized his leg was bleeding.

"I heard a loud bang and I thought, oh some idiot set off a firecracker," Reddington said during the interview. "I looked down at my leg and see some brown residue ...”

“So I'm still thinking it was a firework,” he continued. “All of a sudden … from the knee down, became completely red. And that's when it clicked in my head, oh, I've been shot."

The encounter took place Saturday around 12:45 a.m. at the Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar in Denver. A weapon belonging to an off-duty FBI agent accidentally fired after falling off the agent, striking the patron in the leg, while the agent was dancing at the establishment.

An onlooker recorded the incident that showed the man doing a back flip. The gun fell from its holster and on the floor. “An unintended discharge occurred,” when the FBI agent "retrieved" his weapon, Denver police said in a statement to KDVR.

The Denver Police Department's homicide unit is investigating, and charges filed will be determined by the district attorney's office.

