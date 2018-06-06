'Jena 6' figure addresses fellow law school grads

A man who faced an attempted murder charge as a teenager in a case that sparked the "Jena 6" civil rights protest in central Louisiana in 2006 has graduated from law school.

Nola.com|The Times-Picayune reports Theo Shaw addressed Sunday's graduation ceremony at the University of Washington in Seattle. He talked about his internship with the Innocence Project New Orleans, which works to exonerate the unjustly convicted. And he said he and his fellow future lawyers have a responsibility to fight injustice.

Shaw and five other black teens were originally charged with attempted murder in the beating of a white classmate. The harsh charge drew thousands to protest in the town of Jena.

Shaw said he was innocent. He eventually pleaded no-contest to a misdemeanor to end the legal case.