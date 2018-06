Feisty Florida gator head-butts trapper in escape attempt

An alligator roaming through a central Florida neighborhood head-butted a trapper, knocking him out cold in a last-ditch effort to escape.

The incident which was caught on video caused quite a disturbance Tuesday along a residential street in Ocoee, which is near Orlando.

Video from WKMG-TV shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper putting the 8-foot (2-meter) gator in the back of a truck. The feisty, tied-up alligator last out and head-butted the trapper. The trapper fell to the ground as police and another trapper and police officer worked to get the gator back inside the truck.

Neighbors say the alligator was walking through front yards before trappers arrived.

There was no word on the trapper's condition.

The alligator was eventually taken away.