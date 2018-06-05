Virginia sex offender seen snatching 7-month-old from mother in photos released by police

A registered sex offender who abducted a 7-month-old girl at a gas station in Virginia may be heading to North Carolina’s coast, police said as they released new images of the vehicle he is believed to be traveling in following the Sunday night assault.

An Amber Alert remains in effect Tuesday for Emma Grace Kennedy after her biological father, Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, took the girl from her mother. Virginia State Police say he assaulted her with a knife at a Kwik Stop in Danville.

“Carl Ray Kennedy was possibly sighted in the area of Seven Springs, North Carolina at around 6:30 PM Monday (June 4) and may possibly be headed to Oak Island, North Carolina,” state police posted on Facebook.

Newly-released images from police show the abduction in progress, as Kennedy is pictured walking around a gold 2007 Suzuki Forenza with the toddler in his arms.

Investigators said Kennedy may be heading to Oak Island along the southern coastline of North Carolina, nearly a five-hour’s drive from where the child was abducted.

Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina, and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

He is described as a white male with gray hair, is 5-foot 8 inches, weighs 170 pounds and was last seen driving a gold four-door Suzuki, with the North Carolina tag FAA-1873. Police said he has tattoos of skulls on his forearms, an eye on the back of his right hand, a pit bull with "American bulldog" written under it on his upper right arm, and a wizard on his upper left arm.

The baby was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and a headband to match, according to WRAL-TV. She has a small scar on her left cheek.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.