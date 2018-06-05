Oregon man high on LSD leads police on wild chase thinking he's in 'Grand Theft Auto,' officials say

An Oregon man on drugs stole a car in front of deputies and thought he was in a real-life version of the video game “Grand Theft Auto” when he led authorities on a 40-mile chase Saturday, police said.

Anthony Clark, 23, of Grant Pass, told police he had taken LSD when he got into a Toyota Camry that two Jackson County deputies were waiting to tow after an unrelated DUI stop, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Clark sped through multiple towns, crashed through a fence, ran over spike strops twice and drove down several roads the wrong way, according to The Oregonian.

Clark was arrested after ramming into another police cruiser, fleeing into a mobile home park and trying to steal another vehicle, police said. The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt during the chase, according to the newspaper.

Clark admitted to taking drugs and hallucinating while he was being interviewed by officers, the sheriff’s office said. The Oregonian, citing a probable cause affidavit, reported Clark got into the Toyota after getting out of the passenger side of a truck nearby and told a deputy that he was going to steal the car.

The man is facing a bevy of charges from three different law enforcement agencies, according to KDRV-TV.

Clark was charged by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to elude an officer in a vehicle, attempting to elude an officer on foot, driving under the influence of intoxicants, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving, and reckless endangering another person.

He was charged by the Ashland Police Department with recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, first-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude an officer in a vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful entry into a vehicle. Oregon State Police charged Clark with recklessly endangering another person and third-degree escape.