Intoxicated woman sleeping on Texas road narrowly escapes being hit by cars, dashcam video shows

A suspected intoxicated woman narrowly escaped death early Saturday morning after she was captured on video sleeping on a Texas road as vehicle swerved to avoid running over her body.

The woman, identified as Jeanette Murillo, was caught “napping” on FM 1093 in Fulshear after Sgt. Charlie Scott happened to drive down the road that morning. Police believe she ended up on the road after getting her car stuck in a ditch about 200 yards from where she “bedded down,” officials wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Dashcam video released showed Murillo, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, lying about halfway on the right side of the road.

“Thankfully, Sergeant Scott happened to be on patrol at the right time and in the right place,” police wrote in the post. “In the video you see the car in front of Sergeant Scott's police car swerve to avoid an object in the road.”

The officer soon realized the “object” was a person, slammed on the breaks and got out to help Murillo. Video showed the Sgt. Scott speaking to the woman, who eventually woke up and moved off the road.

The woman was arrested for public intoxication.

Police described the incident as “being in the wrong place at the right time.”

“However, this unfortunate mistake could have ended tragically and the ride could have been to the morgue,” police wrote.