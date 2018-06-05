Passengers evaluated after Pennsylvania train-tractor crash

Authorities say the driver of a tractor and several train crew members were reported injured when an Amtrak train hit a farm tractor stopped on the tracks in Pennsylvania.

Lancaster County emergency dispatchers say the tractor was upended by the train in the crash reported at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Rapho Township. Police told WGAL-TV that the driver sustained a head injury, but the severity of the injury wasn't immediately available.

Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll told LNP newspaper that none of the 40 passengers were injured but three crew members were being treated for minor injuries.

Amtrak said in a Twitter post that Keystone Train 648, which runs from Harrisburg to New York City, was stopped outside of Elizabethtown and customers were being transferred to another train.