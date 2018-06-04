Patron shot by FBI agent at Colorado nightclub to receive free drinks 'forever'

A man who was accidentally shot by an off-duty FBI agent at a Colorado nightclub on Saturday will now receive free drinks from the bar for life.

The patron of Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar, in Denver, was shot in the leg around 12:45 a.m. after the agent allegedly shot him as he grabbed his gun off the floor after it fell out of his waistband holster.

The distillery, according to Fox 31, said it's "shocking that the only shooting to ever occur at our establishment came about as a result of an FBI agent entering our distillery tasting room carrying a loaded firearm without our knowledge, in violation of our rules."

Management of Mile High Spirits said they plan to speak to the FBI to understand why the off-duty agent was armed in their establishment.

Police interviewed the agent after the shooting before releasing him to an FBI supervisor. The Denver Police Department's homicide unit is investigating, and charges filed will be determined by the district attorney's office.

Mile High's statement said the team is wishing the patron, who was taken to the hospital in good condition after the incident, a quick recovery and added he will receive "complimentary drinks forever."