Kidnapping suspect living where 3 bodies found due in court

The Massachusetts kidnapping suspect who lives in a home where three dead bodies have been found is heading back to court.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Stewart Weldon is scheduled to appear in Springfield District Court on Monday.

A spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni says the court appearance is unrelated to the discovery of the bodies and the ongoing search of Weldon's home. The spokesman says Weldon is in court to face arraignment in "another attempted kidnapping."

Weldon was arrested May 27 after fleeing a traffic stop. A woman in his car said she had been held against her will, beaten and sexually assaulted

Weldon pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and other charges and his being held on $1 million bail. His public defender has not returned calls for comment.