Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front

Drier weather for the flood weary Mid-Atlantic, excessive heat for the Southwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

The area of low pressure that brought incredible rain and flooding over parts of the Midatlantic and Southeast is finally moving away bringing drier weather to the area.

future

Strong thunderstorms are possible over parts of the Southwest and the Northern Rockies.

severe

Excessive heat will be dangerous over parts of the Desert Southwest including Palm Springs, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

heat

Here's a look at the rest of the Nation's weather.  Have a wonderful Monday! 

today

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.