Class president banned from graduation after online posts

A senior class president has been banned from his high school graduation in suburban Indianapolis because of menacing social media posts.

WRTV-TV reports Beech Grove City Schools says Andrew Boyce's posts used language that was "threatening and profane." He didn't threaten to injure anyone at Beech Grove High School, but the district says the posts warned Boyce would disrupt the commencement ceremony.

Boyce's parents say they don't condone their son's choice of words but they think it's ridiculous to believe he might pose a threat or embarrass his family. His mother, Michelle, calls the ban "upsetting." His father, Neil, says it's a tough life lesson for the teen.

The district's superintendent issued a statement Friday saying commencement "is considered a privilege" and that those who don't meet expectations can't attend.

