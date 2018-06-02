Expand / Collapse search
Bald eagle in Maine found shot dead, in bucket on side of road

Associated Press

DAY BLOCK TOWNSHIP, Maine –  A bald eagle has been found on a Maine dirt road shot and killed and stored in a bucket.

Game wardens say a woman picking up bottles along the road found it Monday and alerted authorities. Officials say they believe the eagle was shot several weeks ago. An X-ray showed dozens of shotgun pellets in the bird's body.

It's illegal to kill bald eagles. The U.S. Wildlife Service is offering a $2,500 for those who provide information leading to a conviction under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Maine wardens are also offering $1,000.

The eagle was found on Chain Lake Boulevard in Day Block Township, about 60 miles east of Bangor.