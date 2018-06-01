Woman seeks owner of class ring found in closet

A woman in Alabama is trying to find the owner of a New Jersey high school class ring.

The Bergenfield High School class of 1990 ring was stashed in the closet of the Huntsville, Alabama, home where the woman has lived since 2004. It is engraved with the initials: E.M.L.

The woman tells The Record she found the ring last fall, but she has had no luck locating the owner.

She does not want to provide her name or a photo of the ring.

Barry Doll, of the Bergenfield Museum Society, says he'd "be happy to help" in locating the owner and work with the school district to find a name.

