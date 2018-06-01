Woman charged with 1992 southeast Iowa beating death

An Iowa woman is now charged in the 1992 beating death of an engaged man with whom she allegedly had a sexual relationship.

Annette Dee Cahill made a brief court appearance Friday from the Muscatine County Jail. She's being held on a $1 million bond.

The 55-year-old woman is charged with first-degree murder in the October 1992 slaying of Corey Lee Wieneke. He was found dead on his bedroom floor in rural West Liberty by his fiancée. Investigators say he was beaten with an aluminum baseball bat.

Cahill didn't enter a plea Friday. An attorney says he's talking with Cahill's family about representing her.

Investigators say a new witness came forward last year claiming Cahill confessed to the killing. Cahill and Wieneke allegedly argued about "his involvement with another woman" the day he died.