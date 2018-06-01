Spelling bee winner is 14-year-old Texan who spelled 'koinonia' correctly

Karthik Nemmani, 14, of McKinney, Texas, won this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee late Thursday.

Nemmani spelled the word "koinonia" correctly to become the champion. The word is defined as "Christian fellowship or communion, with God or, more commonly, with fellow Christians."

He also spelled "haecceitas" correctly after seventh-grader Naysa Modi from Frisco, Texas, missed the word "Bewusstseinslage" in the final round.

The champion of the 93-year-old competition will receive more than $42,000 in cash and prizes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.