Police and Law Enforcement

Alleged Tennessee cop killer arrested after manhunt, police say

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Why are more police officers being shot and killed? Retired Navy lieutenant commander Steve Rogers speak out on 'Fox & Friends First.'

The man accused of killing a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was captured Friday, authorities said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that Steven Joshua Wiggins was captured. The announcement comes after a days-long manhunt.

Wiggins is accused of killing Dickson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker on Wednesday. Baker’s body was found in his patrol car in a wooded area several miles from where he had stopped a suspicious car.

Authorities had raised the award for information leading to his arrest to $46,000 on Thursday as the manhunt was ongoing.

This 2017 photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Steven Joshua Wiggins after he was arrested in Williamson County. Wiggins is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Authorities believe him to be "armed and dangerous." (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP)

Steve Wiggins is wanted in connection to a deputy's murder.  (TBI)

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.