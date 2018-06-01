Alleged Tennessee cop killer arrested after manhunt, police say

The man accused of killing a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was captured Friday, authorities said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that Steven Joshua Wiggins was captured. The announcement comes after a days-long manhunt.

Wiggins is accused of killing Dickson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker on Wednesday. Baker’s body was found in his patrol car in a wooded area several miles from where he had stopped a suspicious car.

Authorities had raised the award for information leading to his arrest to $46,000 on Thursday as the manhunt was ongoing.