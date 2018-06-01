Boyfriend faces immigration charges after woman's body found

A farm worker who admits to burying the body of his girlfriend has been charged with having counterfeit citizenship documents and re-entering the country after twice being deported.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in western New York announced the charges against Everardo Donoteo-Reyes of Mexico on Friday, as crews used heavy equipment in their ongoing search for his girlfriend's missing toddler.

Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and 14-month-old Owen Hidalgo-Calderon were last seen alive May 16. The mother's body was found May 23 on a farm in Sodus (SOH'-duhs) where she and Donoteo-Reyes worked and where searchers have been looking for the boy.

Donoteo-Reyes was arrested May 24. The Wayne County sheriff says he admits burying Hidalgo-Calderon, but not killing her.

There's no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.