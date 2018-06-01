Bourbon theft ringleader sentenced to 15 years in prison

The mastermind of a whiskey theft ring in Kentucky has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the scheme that siphoned tens of thousands of dollars' worth of bourbon from two distilleries.

Former distillery worker Gilbert "Toby" Curtsinger pleaded guilty last year to charges that included theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Curtsinger was sentenced Friday in Frankfort, Kentucky, in the case known as "Pappygate."

The thefts included hard-to-get and pricey brands such as Pappy Van Winkle bourbon taken from the Buffalo Trace distillery. The thefts also targeted the Wild Turkey distillery.

Authorities estimated the recovered whiskey was worth at least $100,000.

Authorities say Curtsinger loaded whiskey barrels into a pickup truck, covered them with a tarp and hauled them to potential buyers. He was indicted in 2015.