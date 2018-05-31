New York millennial ordered to vacate parents' home packs up his room and finalizes moving plans

The New York man who made headlines last week after he was ordered by a judge to vacate his parents’ home has started packing up his belongings and finalizing moving plans.

Michael Rotondo, 30, of Camillus, was preparing his move by going to Lowe’s to buy boxes for packing.

He said he was offered free packing supplies by a Home Depot employee but turned her down, saying it did not feel right, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. When asked by the paper why he declined the woman’s offer but took $3,000 from radio show host Alex Jones he said, “Alex Jones makes money for having me on his show, but the woman does not.”

The paper followed Rotondo as he packed before Friday, the legal deadline. During that time, a person called the man on a restricted number and said “loser” before hanging up. Rotondo called police following the call.

"I can't have my phone getting jammed up with nonsense like that," Rotondo said. "I can't have that happen."

He told the Post-Standard he was not too sure how long it would take to pack his room but noted that his belongings would go into a self-storage unit.

"Looking around my room and stuff - how much more is all this going to take to pack?" he asked.

"There's no more urgency after that," he added. "Everything else is just finding a long-term place."

Rotondo said he was still looking for the perfect place, which he described as “someplace inexpensive, with internet.”

Fox News’ Katherine Lam and the Associated Press contributed to this report.